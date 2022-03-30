9
2022 World Cup play-off: Black Stars arrive in Ghana after securing resounding qualification

IMG 20220330 WA0031 The team returned home to a rapturous welcome at the KIA

Wed, 30 Mar 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Black Stars have arrived safely in Ghana after their triumphant 2022 World Cup qualification after ousting Nigeria in the play-off on Tuesday evening.

Ghana held the Super Eagles to a 1-1 draw which secured them a spot at the Mundial in Qatar this year's after qualifying with 1-1 aggregate.

Arsenal star Thomas Partey opened the scoring of the decisive game after after 10 minutes at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

Partey's shot from close range beats goalkeeper Francis Uzoho to end the 60,000 people at the stadium into silence.

Nigeria captain William Troost-Ekong converted a penalty to draw the Super Eagles level after a VAR decision in the 22nd minute.

The Black Stars landed at the Kotoka International Airport at around 1:30am and were met by some fans, media and other personalities.

The Sports Minister Hon. Mustapha Ussif and his entourage were also at the airport to welcome the shining stars back from Nigeria.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands the entire team will be meeting the President HE Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House on Wednesday morning.

Ghana return to the Mundial after missing out of the 2018 edition in Russia.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
