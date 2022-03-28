0
2022 World Cup play-off: Ghanaians hails Daniel Amartey after masterclass performance against Nigeria

TRAINING 7742 1024x1012 1 Daniel Amartey Daniel Amartey plays for Leicester City

Mon, 28 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

A cross-session of Ghanaians on social media have taken to social media to express their satisfaction about the performance of Daniel Amartey against Nigeria in the first leg of the World Cup play-off.

The Leicester City defender lasted the entire duration as the Black Stars shared the spoils at the Baba Yara Stadium against the Super Eagles last Friday.

Before the much-anticipated clash in Kumasi, a chunk of Ghanaian football fanatics had expressed their worry about the Nigerian attackers including Napoli star Victor Osimhen, Emmanuel Dennis, Ademola Lookman and others.

But Amartey kept the Super Eagles attackers at bay as Ghana recorded a 0-0 draw on home turf.

His defensive partnership with Strasbourg guardsman Alexander Djiku gave Ghanaians a nostalgic throwback of the famous Italian defensive pair Paolo Maldini and Alessandro Nesta.

However, the 27-year-old has been hailed by a chunk of Ghanaians on social media for his outstanding performance against Nigeria.

