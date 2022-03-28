1
2022 World Cup play-off: The atmosphere in Kumasi was amazing – Ademola Lookman

41BB32A8 4445 483B A03E 2D1ED7657ECD.jpeg Ghana vrs. Nigeria

Mon, 28 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Nigeria forward Ademola Lookman says he has never seen a rivalry game close to the Super Eagles and the Black Stars of Ghana.

Lookman, who switch nationality to play for Super Eagles in February made his debut after climbing off the bench to feature in Nigeria’s stalemate against Ghana in the World Cup play-off on Friday.

The much-anticipated game ended 0-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium despite both teams creating scoring opportunities.

And reflecting on the encounter, Lookman described the atmosphere inside the Baba Yara stadium as amazing.

“Making my debut for the Super Eagles was beautiful,” the Leicester forward, on loan from RB Leipzig told Completesports.com in an exclusive chat after the team’s training session on Saturday.

“The atmosphere in the Kumasi stadium was really amazing I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Nigeria arrived back in Abuja in the early hours of Saturday morning after Friday's game and have started preparing for the second leg in Abuja.

With the 0-0 draw in the first leg, a win would be enough to secure Nigeria's place at World Cup finals.

Meanwhile, Ghana need a scoring draw or a win to eliminate their West African rivals and reach Qatar.

Black Stars are expected to travel to Abuja on Monday ahead of Tuesday's crunch match.

The game will take place at the 60,000 capacity Moshood Abiola National Stadium.

