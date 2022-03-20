1
2022 World Cup play offs: Black Stars to arrive in Kumasi Tuesday

Black Stars 3.jpeg Black Stars in a group photo

Sun, 20 Mar 2022

The Black Stars will depart Accra for Kumasi on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 to begin preparation for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 playoff first leg tie against Nigeria.

Find attached the programme line up for the team from Tuesday to Friday

