2022 World Cup playoff: AS Roma's Afena-Gyan heading home for Nigeria showdown

Felix Afena-Gyan

AS Roma kid Felix Afena-Gyan is heading to Ghana to train with the Black Stars for the first time ahead of Friday's 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff first-leg tie against Nigeria in Kumasi, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 18-year-old was an unused substitute on Sunday, 20 March 2022, when his Italian Serie A side thumped city rivals Lazio in the Derby della Capitale.



Afena-Gyan rejected an initial invitation into the Ghana national team for this year's Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon after his representatives pleaded he needed time to settle at Roma under the wings of head coach Jose Mourinho.



That decision seems to have paid as the youngster has gone on to earn more game time as part of the Giallorossi first team.



Gyan has 14 league appearances including four starts and two goals- all against Genoa last November when he climbed off the bench to bag a brace on his debut.



He will be chasing his first international cap in the two important games for this month.



Ghana will host Nigeria in the first-leg at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday, March 25 2022 before traveling to Abuja for the second leg on 29 March.

The Black Stars together with the technical team will depart Accra for Kumasi on Tuesday, 22 March 2022, to begin preparation for the crucial games.



The winner of the tie will represent the continent at the Mundial in Qatar scheduled to take place from November 21 to December 18, 2022.



The Super Eagles are seeking to qualify for their 7th World Cup and, since 1994, have missed only one of the last seven editions.



Nigeria were present at the 2018 World Cup in Russia having reached the round of 16 stage losing to Argentina.



Ghana's last appearance at the global showpiece was in 2014 in Brazil and had previously participated in the 2006 and 2010 editions respectively.