2022 World Cup playoff: FIFA bans Nigeria from using Moshood Abiola Stadium indefinitely

Fri, 1 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The world football governing body (FIFA) has banned Nigeria from using the Moshood Abiola National Stadium indefinitely.

Fans of the Super Eagles besieged the pitch in anger, vandalizing several properties including pulling off two dugouts.

The fans had earlier pelted water bottles at the Ghanaian team and officials right as the referee blew the whistle for the end of the game.

Nigeria failed to qualify due to the away goal ruling, having drawn goalless in Kumasi and played a 1-1 draw at the Moshood Abiola stadium.

Arsenal star Thomas Partey opened the scoring of the decisive game after 10 minutes at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

Nigeria captain William Troost-Ekong converted a penalty to draw the Super Eagles level after a VAR decision in the 22nd minute.

As a result, FIFA has inflicted an indefinite ban on Nigeria and will no longer use the Moshood Abiola Stadium until further notice.

The stampede led to the death of a CAF official, who was on duty as the doping officer, Dr Joseph Kabungo.

Dr Kabungo is said to have died of a cardiac arrest after he was stepped on by fans as they were trying to leave the pitch.

