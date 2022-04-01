2022 World Cup playoff: Man of God blasts NFF boss Amaju Pinnick for failing to prepare Super Eagles spiritually

Amaju Pinnick

Former Super Eagles chaplain Reverend Divine Eches has blamed Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president, Amaju Pinnick for their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification heartbreak.

Eches who is the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (Imo State Chapter), claims Pinnick rejected 'God's warning to prepare the team spiritually' against Ghana.



The man who was the team's chaplain when Nigeria won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa is frothing at the mouth Pinnick failed to recognise him.



''The reason for our inability to qualify can be traced to the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation, especially the President, Amaju Pinnick. He is a young man that is doing well as a person and he prides himself with his personal success, gains, contacts, wealth, connections and ability to meander to work through CAF and FIFA.



''But these successes got into his head that he seemed as the overall and that is why he cannot listen to advice.

''He wants to do whatever that is in his head and mind at all times. I know a few times, I’ve reached out to him to see what we can do to provide spiritual assistance to the team.''



Nigeria came from behind to draw 1-1 with Ghana but that was not enough as they got eliminated on the away-goals rule.



The first needed 0-0 in Kumasi.