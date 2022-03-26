2022 World Cup playoff: NFF chief Pinnick eulogizes referee over penalty call in stalemate against Ghana

President of the Nigerian Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick

President of the Nigerian Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick has applauded the Moroccan referee who officiated the crunch 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Ghana and Nigeria, and diffused any penalty shoutout by his compatriots.

The Super Eagles managed to thwart the efforts of Ghana despite being under the cosh for the large part during the first leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday night.



Nigeria believed they had won a penalty 15 minutes from time after Ghana midfielder Baba Iddrisu appeared to have handled the ball in the box.



But the decision was overturned after Moroccan referee Redouane Jiyed consulted with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), which was being used in an African World Cup play-off for the first time.



The change in decision was greeted by jeers from the vociferous traveling fans.



However, NFF boss Pinnick believes the centre referee got his decision right as there was a foul on a Ghanaian player during the build up to the incident.

“I think the referee did well. It was a correct call. The Nigerian player pushed Baba Iddrisu and that made him touched the ball,” Pinnick stated on Akoma FM.



“We have no problem with officiating. However, will win convincingly at home. Our team is better but we were unfortunate today. Football is football.”



Nigeria will host Ghana in Abuja on Tuesday in what is expected to be another tense match.



The Eagles are aiming to book their seventh appearance at the mundial while are seeking for a fourth berth.