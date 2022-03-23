1
2022 World Cup playoff: Nigeria gets full house for Ghana clash

Super Eagles 2 1062x598 1 780x470 1 Super Eagles will play Ghana on March 25

Wed, 23 Mar 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Coach Augustine Eguavoen finally has a full house following the arrival of goalkeeper John Noble to the team's camp.

25 players have arrived at the Super Eagles camp as the team prepares to face West African neighbors Ghana in the 2022 World Cup playoff.

Nigeria began camping on Sunday in Abuja.

Latest update from the NFF indicates that the team has a full squad to embark on their trip to Ghana on Thursday.

