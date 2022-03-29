2022 World Cup playoff: Nigerian workers given half-holiday on Tuesday to support Super Eagles against Ghana

Super Eagles

Nigerian workers have been asked to close early on Tuesday because of the 2022 World Cup playoff second leg between the Super Eagles and Black Stars of Ghana.

All offices will be closed at 13:00 GMT, a move by the Federal Government to ensure that the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja is filled to capacity.



“As you are aware, the Super Eagles of Nigeria will be meeting the Black Stars of Ghana in continuation of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier playoff, (Return leg).”



“There is a need to mobilise support for the Nigerian Team. Consequently, I am directed to inform you that all offices will be closed at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, 29th March 2022.”



“Permanent secretaries are requested to give this circular wide publicity to achieve the desired result,” a statement by the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation read.



Following the outcome of the first leg, Ghana have two options: a win or a scoring draw will secure qualification to the World Cup finals in Qatar, while Nigeria must win to advance.



Confederation of African Football on Sunday approved the Nigeria Football Federation’s request to admit 60,000 spectators to the Moshood Abiola National Stadium.

The Black Stars arrived in Abuja completely prepared for tomorrow's game, bringing with them everything they would require for their stay in the country.



Aside from flying in a chartered flight, they also brought food, cooks, and water from Ghana.



The crew also booked their own hotel reservations in addition to the ones provided by their host.



Ghanasoccerent.com has also learned that they had a Covid 19 test on Monday and that all players tested negative, and that they will send the results to CAF rather than allowing the players to be tested by Nigerian authorities.



The match will kick off at 17:00 GMT.