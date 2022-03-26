2022 World Cup playoffs: A draw against Ghana is good - Nigeria coach Augustine Eguavoen

Nigeria coach, Augustine Eguavoen has said a stalemate with the Black Stars is a good result for his side.
The Super Eagles were hosted at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday night in the first leg of the 2022 World Cup playoffs.
Nigeria failed to have a shot on target in the first half but came in strongly in the second half of the game.
Ghana goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott denied the Super Eagles a goal-scoring opportunity in the second half.
The Super Eagles were awarded a penalty after Baba Iddrisu appeared to have handled the ball in his box but after VAR review, the decision was overturned.
According to Eguavoen, he is content with the results against the Black Stars.
“We had two clear chances to just finish Ghana, but I think getting a draw is good even though we wanted to win here,” he said after the game.
The Super Eagles, who are chasing their seventh World Cup appearance will host Ghana in the return leg on Tuesday, March 29 at the Abiola National Stadium.
- Ghanaians must celebrate Asamoah Gyan - Joe Addo
- Black Stars coaching job is an honour for me - Otto Addo
- Denis Odoi makes debut for Black Stars against Nigeria
- We owe Ghanaians World Cup ticket - What Partey said before Nigeria clash
- ‘The booing I think is for me’ – Otto Addo defends hardworking Jordan Ayew
- Read all related articles