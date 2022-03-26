2022 World Cup playoffs: A draw against Ghana is good - Nigeria coach Augustine Eguavoen

According to Eguavoen, he is content with the results against the Black Stars

Nigeria coach, Augustine Eguavoen has said a stalemate with the Black Stars is a good result for his side.

The Super Eagles were hosted at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday night in the first leg of the 2022 World Cup playoffs.



Nigeria failed to have a shot on target in the first half but came in strongly in the second half of the game.



Ghana goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott denied the Super Eagles a goal-scoring opportunity in the second half.



The Super Eagles were awarded a penalty after Baba Iddrisu appeared to have handled the ball in his box but after VAR review, the decision was overturned.

“We had two clear chances to just finish Ghana, but I think getting a draw is good even though we wanted to win here,” he said after the game.



The Super Eagles, who are chasing their seventh World Cup appearance will host Ghana in the return leg on Tuesday, March 29 at the Abiola National Stadium.