2022 World Cup playoffs: Asamoah Gyan unable to predict Ghana-Nigeria clash

Sat, 19 Feb 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Former Ghana striker, Asamoah Gyan, has admitted the 2022 World Cup playoffs between his country and Nigeria next month could go either way.
The two West African giants face off in a two-legged game to battle for one of the five slots available in the CAF Zone.
Asamoah Gyan explained the tie is difficult to predict, because of the long-standing rivalry between the two West African countries.
“Ghana and Nigeria are rivals, you cannot predict,” he told TV3.
“Anybody can win, so we just have to stay focused and do what they have to do on the field.”
Asamoah Gyan scored for the Black Stars in the last competitive game between the two teams at the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations in Angola.
