2022 World Cup playoffs: Black Stars will beat Nigeria in Abuja to qualify - Agyemang Badu

Former Ghana midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has lauded the performance of Black Stars against Nigeria adding that the four-time African champions will beat their Eagles at home to qualify for the Mundial.

Ghana hosted their rivals, the Super Eagles in the first leg of the 2022 World Cup playoff games at the Baba Yara Stadium.



After the uninspiring performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Cameroon, the four-time African champions were hoping to return to winning ways but after 90 minutes of exciting football, the Black Stars were held to a goalless drawn game.



However, Badu, who played in the 2014 World Cup and in several AFCON competitions believes the Black Stars will beat Nigeria at their backyard to book a qualification for the global showpiece.



"The Black Stars have done well playing against this Nigeria team. They seem to be unbeatable but for the Black Stars to hold them to a goalless drawn game, they have done a massive job," he said in an interview with Happy FM.

"Otto Addo fielded relatively young players but they did a very good job.



"I think the Black Stars will do the job in Abuja by beating the Super Eagles. They are beatable and I am confident about that.



"Ghana will go to Abuja knowing that they can qualify because the players know they must play in Qatar this time around," he added.



The Black Stars will be hosted at the Abiola National Stadium in the reverse leg on Tuesday, March 29.