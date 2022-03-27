0
Menu
Sports

2022 World Cup playoffs: Black Stars will surely beat Nigeria to book qualification spot - Dr Randy Abbey

Randy Abbey GFA Dr Randy Abbey

Sun, 27 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

An Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Dr Randy Abbey believes the Black Stars have in possession what it takes to beat Nigeria in their own backyard to book a qualification for the Mundial.

Ghana in the first leg staged at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday night hosted the Super Eagles but the game ended 0-0.

The Black Stars under Otto Addo dominated the game both in the first half and in the second half of the game.

With the second leg scheduled to be played at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Dr Abbey insists the Black Stars will cruise over the Super Eagles at their home grounds.

"I am very confident ahead of the return leg against Nigeria in Abuja," he said in an interview.

"Black Stars will surely qualify by beating Nigeria at their own backyard," Dr Abbey added.

The playing body together with the technical team will depart Ghana on Monday morning for the game scheduled on Tuesday.

The Black Stars who are four times African champions are racing for their fourth World Cup appearance having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP Youth Organizer suspended for attacking Akufo-Addo
Odoi, Afena-Gyan, others perform initiation dance
Video of Akufo-Addo abolishing purchase of V8 cars for government officials in 2017 surfaces
How Otto Addo convinced Jose Mourinho on the use of Felix Afena-Gyan
How a doctor sacrificed his dreams to start all over because of love
Thomas Partey meets his look-alike
Arthur K explains how he was chased out 6 months to his graduation at UGMS
You don’t understand football – Otto Addo tells journalist
What a talent – BBC’s John Bennet praises Mohammed Kudus for performance against Nigeria
How Black Stars players were rated against the Super Eagles