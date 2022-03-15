2022 World Cup playoffs: Ex-defender John Paintsil confident Black Stars will cruise over Nigeria

John Paintsil

Former Ghana international, John Paintsil is confident the Black Stars will qualify ahead of Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup playoff games.

The four-time African champions have been paired with the Super Eagles to battle for a place in the 2022 Mundial scheduled to be hosted in Qatar later this year.



Ghana will host their rivals now at the Baba Yara Stadium on March 25 before the return fixture at the Abuja National Stadium in Abuja on March 29.



Ahead of the game, Paintsil who was speaking to Graphic Sports believes that despite Nigeria’s individual brilliance and depth in quality, Ghana have a better chance of picking the Mundial slot considering how far the Black Stars have come but warned against complacency.

The Black Stars after a disappointing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] campaign in Cameroon are seeking to make amend against the Super Eagles for a place in the global showpiece.



Otto Addo, who is the head coach of the team is expected to unveil the squad for the much-anticipated game this week.



Ghana missed out in the last edition of the tournament staged in Russia in 2018 having played in the 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cup in Germany, South Africa and Brazil respectively.