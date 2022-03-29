1
Menu
Sports

2022 World Cup playoffs: John Dumelo mocks Nigerians after Ghana draw

Dumelo.jpeg?resize=762%2C597&ssl=1 John Dumelo

Tue, 29 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been mocked by popular Ghanaian actor John Dumelo following a goalless draw in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final play-offs.

Ghana and Nigeria renewed their 71-year rivalry at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi as the two sides faced off in the first leg encounter last Friday.

Both countries have endured a fierce rivalry since they first clashed in 1951 when Nigeria emerged winners with a 5-0 win, but that was one of the few times the Super Eagles had cause to celebrate.

"I know some people wanted to see me walk from Accra to Lagos this morning if Nigeria had won, I am a man of my words. I would have walked but spiritually, I knew what I was saying," Dumelo wrote on social media

Nigeria will host the Black Stars in the second leg on Tuesday at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

The winner of the tie will represent the continent at the World football showpiece which is scheduled to take place from November 21 to December 18.

The Super Eagles are seeking to qualify for the global showpiece a 7th time and, since 1994, have missed only one of seven editions. The last of three appearances by Ghana was in 2014.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘Ask good questions’ – Otto Addo ‘tackles’ Nigerian journalist in Abuja
Why this video of Alhaji Grusah is trending on social media platforms
How social media users reacted to ‘dumsor’ during Black Stars training in Abuja
Nigeria fans go 'crazy' over Thomas Partey in Abuja ahead of Ghana game
'I wanted to trace Amedeka and arrest him' –Kwabena Agyepong
Kyere in, Fatawu out: Predicted Ghana XI against Nigeria
Gabby Otchere-Darko tackles Mahama over 'attack' on Judiciary
Frank Davies slams Mahama over 'attack' on Judiciary
Okudzeto ‘fights’ for Prof Jane Naana
Former UG Vice Chancellor speaks on free SHS policy
Related Articles: