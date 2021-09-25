2022 World Cup qualifier: Egyptian referee Mohammed Amin to officiate Zimbabwe vs Ghana game

Mohammed Omar Amin has been appointed to officiate Ghana's game against Zimbabwe

World football governing body FIFA have appointed Mohamed Omar Amin as the referee for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifier between Zimbabwe and Ghana in Harare.

Amin Mohamed Omar became a FIFA referee in 2017 having made his first appearance as a FIFA referee in the Egyptian Premier League in 2013. In 2019, he was selected to officiate at the 2019 FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Brazil.



The 36-year-old will be assisted by compatriots Ahmed Kamel Ahmed Abouelregal Mahmoud (Assistant I), Hosam Eldin Taha Ibrahim Ahmed (Assistant II), and Hassan Elghandour Ahmed (Fourth official).

Damoo Jason Joseph from Seychelles has also been appointed as the Referee Assessor while Shilunga Erastus from Namibia serves as the Match Commissioner. Dr. Shagonda Edward from Zimbabwe will work as Medical Officer (COVID-19 Officer).



The Group G encounter is scheduled for the National Sports stadium in Harare on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 1500Hrs.