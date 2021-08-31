2022 World Cup qualifiers: 13 players report for Black Stars training ahead of Ethiopia clash

Players who have reported include Dede Ayew, Baba Rahman, Mubarak Wakaso and Jordan Ayew

The Black Stars held their first training session at the La Mac Dan Town Park ahead of Friday’s World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia.

13 players were present at the team’s training today as gathered by Happy Sports.



Coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor supervised training today as the players did some light training and shake-ups.



The Black Stars will be expecting a full house by Tuesday morning before the team moves to Cape Coast to begin camping.



Coach Akonnor named a 34-man provisional squad for the double-header against Ethiopia and South Africa in the World Cup qualifiers.



Below is the list of players to have turned up for training:



Dede Ayew

Jordan Ayew



Mubarak Wakaso



Baba Rahman



Emmanuel Gyasi



Emmanuel Lomotey



Ishmael Ganiyu

Daniel Barnie Afriyie



Richard Attah



Richard Ofori



Samuel Owusu