2022 World Cup qualifiers: 13 players report for Black Stars training ahead of Ethiopia clash

The Black Stars held their first training session at the La Mac Dan Town Park ahead of Friday’s World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia.
13 players were present at the team’s training today as gathered by Happy Sports.
Coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor supervised training today as the players did some light training and shake-ups.
The Black Stars will be expecting a full house by Tuesday morning before the team moves to Cape Coast to begin camping.
Coach Akonnor named a 34-man provisional squad for the double-header against Ethiopia and South Africa in the World Cup qualifiers.
Below is the list of players to have turned up for training:
Dede Ayew
Jordan Ayew
Mubarak Wakaso
Baba Rahman
Emmanuel Gyasi
Emmanuel Lomotey
Ishmael Ganiyu
Daniel Barnie Afriyie
Richard Attah
Richard Ofori
Samuel Owusu
