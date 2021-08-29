2022 World Cup qualifiers: Black Stars expect full house by Monday night

Some Black Star players arriving at the airport

Black Stars could have a full house by Monday night as players returning from their respective clubs are expected to report to camp ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana will host Ethiopia at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium in their opening game of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.



Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor first named a 30-man provisional squad for the doubleheader against Ethiopia and South Africa two weeks ago.



With European clubs reluctant to allow players to travel to countries that have been red-listed due to the COVID-19, Akonnor has handed call ups to four new players for the games.

The players invited are expected to arrive in Ghana on Monday as camping begins on Tuesday, August 31.



Ghana will start training on Tuesday with the first game scheduled against September scheduled for Friday, September 3 in Cape Coast.