2022 World Cup qualifiers: Fit-again Percy Tau named in South Africa squad for Ghana game

South Africa international, Percy Tau

South Africa star, Percy Tau has been named in manager Hugo Broos' squad for the 2022 World Cup qualifier against Ghana next month.

The Al Ahly star, who missed the games against Ethiopia early this month due to injury has recovered and he is expected to feature in the matches against Zimbabwe and the Black Stars.



Percy Tau played for the Egyptian giants in their league opener against Ismailly on Thursday night, netting twice as the Reds won 4-0.



His return is a huge boost for the table-toppers as they look to edge Ghana for a place in the play-offs of the qualifiers.



Ghana will host the Bafana Bafana on November 14, 2021, at the Cape Coast stadium in the final game of the group.



Below is Hugo Broos' squad for the games next month:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (SuperSport Utd), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs), Oscarine Masuluke (Baroka).



Defenders: Sydney Mobbie (Sekhukhune), Rushine de Reuck (Mamelodi Sundowns), Luke Fleurs (SuperSport Utd), Terrence Mashego (Cape Town City), Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs), Siyanda Xulu (Hapoel Tel Aviv), Njabulo Ngcobo (Kaizer Chiefs), S’fiso Hlanti (Kaizer Chiefs), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thibang Phete (Belenenses), Tercious Malepe (AmaZulu), Sbonelo Cele (Golden Arrows).



Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport Utd), Thabani Zuke (Golden Arrows), Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns), Jesse Donn (SuperSport Utd), Sphelele Sithole (Belenenses), Yusuf Maart (Sekhukhune), Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy), Mduduzi Mdantsane (Cape Town City), Siyethemba Sithebe (AmaZulu), Nqobeko Dlamini (Golden Arrows).



Strikers: Evidence Makgopa (Baroka), Luther Singh (Copenhagen), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg Utd), Victor Letswalo (Royal AM), Percy Tau (Al Ahly), Keagan Dolly (Kaizer Chiefs), Tshegofatso Mabasa (Orlando Pirates), Pule Mmodi (Golden Arrows), Fagrie Lakay (Cape Town City).