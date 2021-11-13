2022 World Cup qualifiers: Ghana coach Rajevac declares war on South Africa

Milovan Rajevac

Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac says the Black Stars will thrown everything into Sunday's decisive 2022 World Cup qualifier against South Africa to reach the playoffs for the tournament to be played in Qatar next year.

The Serbian has been forced to declared that Sunday's game against Bafana Bafana will be like a final for the the Black Stars after fluffing their qualification lines against Ethiopia on Wednesday.



Rajevac made the declaration after Ghana were handed a setback by Ethiopia as the Black Stars were surprisingly held to a 1-1 draw by the East Africans at the Orlando Stadium on Thursday afternoon.



The result meant that South Africa opened a three-point lead at the top of Group G of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers ahead of the final game of the group in Cape Coast on Sunday.



Ghana will host Bafana Bafana in the game and need a win to be able to advance while a draw for the South Africans will take them through to the playoffs.



Rajevac says they will give everything in the match to be played at home at the Cape Coast stadium to be able to secure qualification to the final phase of the qualifiers.



"Everything will be decided on Sunday, so it is important that we win our next match with a two-goal difference if we want to qualify for the next round," Rajevac said.

"We have to concentrate on the following game and do what it takes to win that game."



Bafana Bafana gave themselves a good chance of qualifying when they managed a slim 1-0 win over their nighbours Zimbabwe on Thursday night, giving them a distinct advantage for Sunday's group decider.



Following the results from Thursday's matches in Group G, South Africa are on 13 points, three above Ghana, who have 10.



Bafana's goal difference is plus five, while Ghana are on positive three.



Ghana needs a win to advance while South Africa just needs a draw to qualify.