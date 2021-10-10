2022 World Cup qualifiers: Ghana player ratings against Zimbabwe

Ghana defeated Zimbabwe 3-1

Jojo Wallocott - 6/10

Largely untested in the first half but was called to action on multiple occasions after the recess, facing a penalty in one instance and producing a magnificent point-blank save on another occasion. Appeared a little nervy on what was his debut and looked to have suffered a communication breakdown with his defence in certain incidents.



Daniel Amartey - 5.5/10



Brought in as defensive cover at right back owing to the absence of Andy Yiadom, the Leicester City man made good contributions in defence but offered almost nothing going forward.



Abdul Rahman Baba - 6.5/10



The Reading left-back produced an improved performance on the day, capping it all with a beautiful assist as Andre Ayew headed home to make it 3-1. Appeared out of sync with left-winger Kamaldeen Sulemana on some occasions.

Jonathan Mensah - 5/10



It was not the best of days for the Columbus Crew centre-back as his responsibility as leader-in-chief in defence left much to be desired. His organisation and communication were not the best he could offer.



Alexander Djiku - 4.5/10



In a seemingly disorganised Ghana backline, the Strasbourg man appeared too mechanical on many occasions, conceding a penalty in one instance as he fouled his marker. Arguably his worst game in a Ghana shirt.



Thomas Partey - 7/10

Arsenal midfielder Partey provided good control in defensive midfield and neatly linked the back of the team to the attack. Left the backline exposed a few times but looked more assuring after Zimbabwe scored. Netted a great goal to send the Black Stars 2-1 up.



Andre Ayew - 7/10



Despite a decent performance in an unusual central midfield role, the Al Sadd ace appeared Ghana’s weakest man in that area. Was moved to his familiar right wing position following the substitution of Issahaku and he responded well with a late header to make it 3-1.



Mohammed Kudus - 7.5/10



The Ajax sensation was the toast of fans in Cape Coast, mixing creativity with trickery in midfield. Was a constant threat for Zimbabwe and it was not surprising that he found the opening goal. Could have added more goals to his name.

Fatawu Issahaku - 5.5/10



On his debut, the 17-year-old started the game slowly but his confidence grew as the game wore on, providing width on the right and sending danger to the opposition. Struggled a bit after the break and was promptly whisked out after Zimbabwe scored.



Kamaldeen Sulemana - 6.5/10



The Stade Rennes winger was menacing down the left wing and was quite unfortunate to have ended the game without a goal nor an assist, particularly after scoring what appeared like a good goal which was disallowed for offside.



Jordan Ayew - 6.5/10

Jordan’s failed to find the back of the net once more, but he would be happy with his assist for Kudus’ opener and his hold up play.



Iddrisu Baba - 6.5/10



The Real Mallorca man’s second half introduction helped change the game for Ghana as it provided a better defensive presence in midfield and liberated Partey to play with more flexibility