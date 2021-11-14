2022 World Cup qualifiers: Ghana vs South Africa - Match facts

Black Stars line up before a match

Here are the game details of the vital 2022 Qatar Fifa World Cup qualifier between Ghana and South Africa on Sunday.

Black Stars will take in Bafana Bafana, who arrived in Ghana on Friday.



They will take on Black Stars at Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday (kickoff 7pm) hoping to make it to the next stage of qualifying.



Ghana's 1-1 draw at Ethiopia in the afternoon of Thursday as well as SA's win later against Zimbabwe led to Bafana (13 points +5 goal difference) with a three-point advantage of Group G over second-placed Black Stars (10 points, +3 difference).



If Ghana beat Bafana Bafana by a one-goal margin on Sunday, they'll rise to a +4 margin in the final score, and South Africa will drop to +4 (both at thirteen points).



The next criteria is the most goals that are scored within the group.

At present, the two teams, Bafana as well as Ghana have six goals apiece, which means they are both in the same position. Black Stars would improve by one with a win , and will advance.



Match Facts



Match: Ghana versus South Africa



Date: 14th November 2021



Competition: 2022 World Cup Qualification - Africa

Qualifiers stage: Round 6. Group G



Venue: Cape Coast, Ghana



Stadium: Cape Coast Sports Stadium (Cape Coast)



Kick-off time: 1900 GMT