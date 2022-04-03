25
2022 World Cup qualifiers: He gave me the best advise ever - Otto Addo praises Chris Hughton

Otto Addo And Chris Hughton New .png Otto Addo and Chris Hughton

Sun, 3 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Interim Black Stars coach, Otto Addo has lauded the impact of Technical Advisor, Chris Hughton on his role in helping Ghana to qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

Hughton, a former Newcastle United manager was appointed as Technical Advisor for the Black Stars ahead of the playoff games against Nigeria.

The 63-year-old brought on board his wealth of experience from managing in the Premier League to help the Black Stars secure a place in Qatar.

Speaking on Hughton’s influence on the Black Stars’ success, Addo paid a glowing tribute to the former Brighton and Nottingham Forest manager.

“As a former Premier League coach, his experience alone speaks for himself,” Addo told Takoradi-based Empire FM.

“He was prepared for every situation and he [Chris Hughton] gave me the best advice I could ever get," he added.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars have been paired with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H of the World Cup which kicks-off in November later this year.

Ghana will be making her fourth appearance at the Fifa World Cup.

