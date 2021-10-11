2022 World Cup qualifiers: Milovan explains absence of Joel Fameyeh in victory over Zimbabwe

Black Stars winger, Joel Fameyeh

Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac, has explained why winger Joel Fameyeh was not used in the game against the Warriors of Zimbabwe on Saturday, October 9, 2021.

The Orenburg striker did not make the 23 man squad for Saturday's victory, but the Serbian trainer has not ruled him out of the second leg in Harare.



Fameyeh has been one of Ghana's best attackers in Europe and was impressive during C.K Akonnor's spell.



"He is not injured, it is just a situation we had and we needed to excuse few players as we could only register 23 players for the match and we needed to invite more players because of the COVID," responded Milovan Rajevac to questions over the absence of the striker.



"They should be proud but it is always a tough decision to choose somebody you think is more appropriate for some games. It was a Coach’s decision. It doesn’t mean they are not in contention for the next match. They are with us and part of the team," he added.

Goals from Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, and Andre Dede Ayew gave the Black Stars an important win in Ghana.



The team faces the same side on Tuesday as the 2022 World Cup qualifiers progress.







