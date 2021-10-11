2022 World Cup qualifiers: Thomas Partey shifts attention to second leg against Zimbabwe

The Black Stars of Ghana

Deputy Black Stars captain, Thomas Partey, has turned his attention to Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe after scoring in the home win against the Warriors.

The Arsenal star returned to the team after recovering from an injury that kept him out of the games against Ethiopia and South Africa last month.



Partey gave Ghana a second-half lead in the 3-1 victory at the Cape Coast Stadium.



"I feel good, especially because we were able to win the game. The most important thing is to get the results after a hard day and so we are happy," he said.



"I think the last South Africa game, unluckily most of the players weren’t able to go and we lost. But today we did our best but we have to enjoy today and think about Tuesday," added the 28-year-old.

Thomas Partey's return is key to the Black Stars, who are behind South Africa by just a point after three matches in Group G.



Ghana faces Zimbabwe in Harare on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.







