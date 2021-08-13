2022 World Cup qualifiers: Two Hearts players named in Black Stars squad

The Black Stars will take on Ethiopia on Friday, September 3 at the Cape Coast Stadium

Source: ghanasoccernet

Two Hearts of Oak players have been named in Black Stars coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor's squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia.

Goalkeeper Richard Atta and forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh are the two players from the double-winning team to make the squad.



The pair have been outstanding in the just-ended season, helping Hearts to the League and FA Cup glory.



Attah has kept 14 clean sheets in all competitions with Daniel Afriyie starring for the Phobians, with seven goals in all competitions.



Ghana are scheduled to face their Group G opponents early next month.

The Black Stars will take on Ethiopia on Friday, September 3 at the Cape Coast Stadium.



They will then travel to play South Africa on Monday, September 6, 2021 in Johannesburg.



The winner of the group will qualify for the final two-legged playoff which will involve other group winners.