2023/24 CAF Champions League: We'll give our best to win against Yanga - Medeama's Felix Kyei

Medeama SC

Medeama SC goalkeeper Felix Kyei says he and his teammates are prepared to give off their best to ensure they win against Young Africans.

The game holds huge significance for both teams as Medeama could put themselves a favourable position to qualify with a win while Young Africans are aiming for their first win.



Medeama are third on the group table with three points after a win and a defeat, while Yanga are bottom of the group with just a point.

Speaking on why he has not kept a clean sheet yet in the competition, Felix Kyei said: "As a goalkeeper, you need to keep a clean sheet. Each and every game, I want to keep a clean sheet but the game decides sometimes.



"In some instances, we’re unable to keep clean sheet due to one or two mistakes. Tomorrow, I am not promising a clean sheet but we are going to give off our best to take the three maximum points."