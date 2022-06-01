2023 AFCON: Otto Addo defends inclusion of 'inactive' Wakaso in Black Stars squad

Mubarak Wakaso during training

Black Stars Otto Addo has defended Mubarak Wakaso, who has come under fire following his unexpected call-up to the national team for upcoming assignments.

Wakaso's inclusion in the 33-man squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and four-nation tournament in Japan surprised Ghanaians, considering the midfielder has not been in action for more than six months.



The 31-year-old last played competitive football in September 2021, when he featured in Ghana's crucial World Cup qualifier victory over South Africa.



However, Addo has defended the player, claiming that Wakaso is an experienced player who has consistently proven himself whenever he is called upon.



Addo mentioned the South Africa match, in which Wakaso excelled despite not being fully fit.

"We have experienced players who showed that they have the quality. How did you find [Wakaso’s] performance when we beat South Africa 1-0? That is the answer," Addo said during a press conference on Tuesday.



Black Stars will face Madagascar at Cape Coast Stadium on Wednesday evening. The four-time African champions are expected to win to start their qualification campaign on a high note.



Four days later, they will face the Central African Republic in Angola.



They will then compete in a four-nation tournament against Japan, Chile, and Tunisia as part of their preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in November.