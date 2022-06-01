2023 AFCON Q: The target is to qualify from the group– Andre Ayew

Ghana captain, Andre Ayew

Ghana captain, Andre Ayew has stressed that the target of the team is to qualify for the 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament at the end of all the games to be played in Group E.

The national team of the West African giants will today begin the campaign in the qualifiers for next year’s AFCON in a game against Madagascar.



Speaking to the press in his pre-match press conference, Andre Ayew said he is confident of a win against today’s opponent.



“We need to start by Wednesday. We will give everything that we have to make the three points. We know it is going to be a very difficult game and they are not a team that we can underrate anymore on the continent,” the Black Stars captain told the press.

The Al-Sadd SC forward added, “Yes, it is true that this is another big task, we have qualified for the previous edition now and the only thing we can expect is that at the end of the sixth game, Ghana will qualify.”



Today’s clash between Ghana and Madagascar is scheduled to kick off at 19:00GMT at the Cape Coast Stadium.