2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Ghana handed massive boost as Kamaldeen Sulemana makes injury return

Black Stars Winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana Gh.jfif Rennes forward, Kamaldeen Sulemana

Wed, 18 May 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana coach Otto Addo will get more options in attack with the return of Rennes forward Kamaldeen Sulemana.

The 19-year-old has been out of action since mid-February due to a back injury.

Kamaldeen Sulemana was in action over the weekend for Rennes reserve side against Dinan-Lehon which they won 3-1 as he announced his return to the pitch with some impressive performance.

The speedy winger missed Ghana's 2022 World Cup playoff against Nigeria in both legs which was supervised by Coach Otto Addo.

The return of the former Nordsjaelland forward is a major boost for the Black Stars ahead of the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Black Stars are in Group E against Madagascar, Angola and Central Africa Republic.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate last played for the Black Stars at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Ghana host Madagascar in its opening game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium later this month.

The Black Stars travel away for the second game against Central Africa Republic.

Coach Otto Addo is expected to name his squad in the coming days for the double header next month.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
