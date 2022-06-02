1
Menu
Sports

2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Gideon Mensah reacts to centre-back role against Madagascar

Gideon Mensah221 Black Stars defender, Gideon Mensah

Thu, 2 Jun 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Defender Gideon Mensah has admitted that it was not easy playing as a centre-back after coach Otto Addo paired him with Daniel Amartey in the centre of defence in the game against Madagascar.

The Bordeaux left-back excelled as Ghana whitewashed Madagascar to begin their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on a winning note.

Mohammed Kudus, Felix Afena-Gyan and Osman Bukari were all on target as Ghana won 3-0 at the Cape Coast stadium.

“It wasn’t an easy role but as a player, as a national team player you have to be ready and adjust to every position you have to play because at the end of the day we are here to serve Ghanaians,” he said after the game.

“Whichever way we have to serve Ghanaians, we have to do it. I had to do it and it went well.”

Meanwhile, the Red Bull Salzburg-owned player stated his favourite position is the left-back role.

“I would say left-back, because that’s where I’ve been playing [in my career], so it’s definitely left-back," he said.

Ghana will travel to the Central African Republic for the second game of the group in three days time.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Player ratings: How Black Stars players performed against Madagascar
Five things we learnt from Ghana's 3-0 victory over Madagascar
June 4 armed demo: Captain Smart 'exposed' by WhatsApp conversation
June 4 armed demo: Captain Smart 'exposed' by WhatsApp conversation
Record-breaking events under Akufo-Addo that will go down in history
Sam George's threat to beat Australian High Commissioner pops up
Stones, teargas and warning shots as Wa youth demand release of 'sex tape' floggers
Police stop Captain Smart, Barker-Vormawor, others from proceeding with 3-day demo
Dampare 'schooled' British High Commissioner with his letter - Antwi-Danso
2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Ghana's likely starting XI for Madagascar game