2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Gideon Mensah reacts to centre-back role against Madagascar

Black Stars defender, Gideon Mensah

Defender Gideon Mensah has admitted that it was not easy playing as a centre-back after coach Otto Addo paired him with Daniel Amartey in the centre of defence in the game against Madagascar.

The Bordeaux left-back excelled as Ghana whitewashed Madagascar to begin their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on a winning note.



Mohammed Kudus, Felix Afena-Gyan and Osman Bukari were all on target as Ghana won 3-0 at the Cape Coast stadium.



“It wasn’t an easy role but as a player, as a national team player you have to be ready and adjust to every position you have to play because at the end of the day we are here to serve Ghanaians,” he said after the game.



“Whichever way we have to serve Ghanaians, we have to do it. I had to do it and it went well.”

Meanwhile, the Red Bull Salzburg-owned player stated his favourite position is the left-back role.



“I would say left-back, because that’s where I’ve been playing [in my career], so it’s definitely left-back," he said.



Ghana will travel to the Central African Republic for the second game of the group in three days time.