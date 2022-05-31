2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Madagascar coach tips Ghana to qualify

Madagascar coach Nicolas Dupuis

Madagascar coach Nicolas Dupuis has tipped his side and Ghana to qualify from Group E in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nation qualifiers.

The Barea of Madagascar will face the Black Stars at the Cape Coast Stadium at 7pm on Wednesday in their opening game of the AFCON qualifiers before welcoming Angola at home in their second game.



"Our group against Ghana Angola and central Africa republic is very tough and compact group very difficult," coach Dupuis told Original 91.9 FM.



"Ghana is favorite in this group and difficult team to beat. We can win against Angola and central Africa republic I tip Ghana and Madagascar to qualify in this group."



He added, "We have prepared very well to face Ghana tomorrow at the Cape Coast sports stadium and we are confident to get better results."

"Ghana have good talented and matured team currently though it will be difficult to beat Ghana in this group."



Dupuis was appointed by Madagascar in 2017 and led the team to a maiden appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations two years later.



Madagascar reached the quarter-finals in Egypt in 2019 but failed to qualify the Barea for next year's finals in Cameroon.