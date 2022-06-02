2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Otto Addo wins first game as Ghana beat Madgascar 3-0

Otto Addo, Black Stars coach

Black Stars coach Otto Addo secured his first win against Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ghana thrashed Madgascar 3-0 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Wednesday to go top of the group.



Mohammed Kudus scored the opening goal of the game in the second half and was assisted by As Roma youngster Felix Afena Gyan.



The 19-year-old capped his performance with his first goal for the Black Stars two minutes later after connecting a ball from Gideon Mensah from a cross.



The Black Stars dominated the game in both halves and scored the third goal late in the game through Osman Bukari.

The Nantes winger rounded up the Madagascar goalkeeper and scored the goal to seal the win.



Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo made his debut for the Black Stars after coming on as a substitue for Felix Afena Gyan in the second half.



Ghana go top of the Group after the win.



The Black Stars will play Central Africa Republic four days time in Rwanda in the second game of the qualifiers.