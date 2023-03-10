0
2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Seven 2022 World Cup players dropped from Hughton's squad for Angola games

Fri, 10 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana coach, Chris Hughton, has dropped seven players from the national team's squad for this month's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Angola.

The seven players were part of the team that made Ghana's squad for the 2022 World Cup held in Qatar but have been left out of the current squad for the AFCON qualifiers.

The seven players dropped from the squad include:

Elisha Owusu (Auxerre),

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh (Freiburg),

Alidu Seidu (Clermont Foot),

Baba Rahman (Reading),

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh (FC Zurich),

Ibrabim Danlad (Asante Kotoko) and

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Sporting Lisbon).

While Elisha Owusu, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, Alidu Seidu and Baba Rahman have been dropped due to various injuries suffered while representing their respective clubs, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Ibrabim Danlad and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku have been left out of the squad due to poor form.

The Black Stars are scheduled to play Angola in a doubleheader this month, with the first leg set to be played on March 23 in Kumasi while the reverse fixture comes off in Luanda four days later.

Source: footballghana.com
