2023 AFCON exit: Footage of Black Stars return shared on social media

Some members of the senior national team, the Black Stars, arrived in Accra late Wednesday, January 24, 2023.

They flew in from Ivory Coast after crashing out of the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON).



Footage shared online showed the arrival of among others, the Ayew brothers, Antoine Semenyo and Gideon Mensah.



In the footage sighted by GhanaWeb, Andre Ayew obliges several fans seeking to take photos with him while Jordan casually waved at people as he walked by his father, Abedi Pele, who was at the airport to meet his sons.



The Ghana Football Association has yet to release a list of how many players returned home and those who left for their bases from the Ivory Coast.



Forward Inaki Williams for example flew back to Spain and played a role in his club's cup win over Barcelona, scoring a goal after coming on as a substitute.

The Black Stars ended the tournament with two points only ahead of Mozambique and behind group winners Cape Verde and second-placed Egypt.



Specific players have come in for harsh critique as has the GFA leadership and the sports ministry.



Meanwhile, coach Chris Hughton was also fired late January 23 by the FA after it became clear that the team could not secure a slot in the knockout rounds as one of the best third-placed sides.





Abedi Pele personally welcomed his sons Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew at KIA after the Black Stars Afcon poor show in Ivory Coast.

