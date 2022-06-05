2023 AFCON qualifier: Jonathan Mensah rushed to hospital after injury scare in CAR clash

Jonathan Mensah receiving treatment on the pitch after his nasty clash

Black Stars defender Jonathan Mensah was rushed to the hospital after sustaining a serious injury in Sunday's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Central African Republic.

The centre back who was having a decent game came off worse after colliding with Peter Guinari in the Central African Republic penalty box just after the hour mark.



Mensah could not get back onto his feet and had to be stretched off into a waiting ambulance as both players had to be treated on the field.



Guinari had his head bandaged and was immediately substituted by the CAR bench.

The Columbus Crew captain was playing in his first match in the series after sitting out last Wednesday in the opening qualifier against Madagascar at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



This was after Angola beat Central African Republic 2-1 in Angola.



