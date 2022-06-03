2023 AFCON qualifier: Otto Addo defends 'under-fire' Jordan Ayew

Jordan Ayew

Ghana coach Otto Addo has thrown his weight behind Jordan Ayew after the Crystal Palace forward failed to find the back of net in their 3-0 win over Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The 30-year-old last scored for the Black Stars in March last year against Sao Tome and Principe.



A goal apiece from Ajax midfielder Kudus Mohammed, Felix Afena-Gyan and substitute Osman Bukari ensured that coach Otto Addo's side got their qualifying campaign underway in style.



Goalkeeper Razakirina produced an outstanding save in the 35th minute to deny Ayew from scoring with a rasping strike from 45 yards.

"The players who started [against Madagascar] deserved to do so, including Jordan [Ayew]. Jordan had good training sessions and he created some chances [during the game]. He himself had some chances; the [Madagascar] goalkeeper had an excellent day,” coach Addo said at his post-match interview.



"If you watch the Premier League, sometimes you can see Jordan score; his last goal was maybe three weeks ago. It’s not a big problem if somebody doesn’t score. For me, it’s about creating chances and doing well and that’s what he did today so I’m satisfied."



Ayew has made 78 appearances and scored 18 goals for Ghana since making his debut in September 2010.