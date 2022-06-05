2023 AFCON qualifiers: Black Stars hold final training session in Angola ahead of CAR tie

Black Stars during a training session

The senior national team, the Black Stars held their final training at the Estádio 11 de Novembro ahead of their game against the Central African Republic [CAR] on June 4.

Ghana will play CAR in their second Group E game in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers.



The Black Stars touched down in Luanda in Angola on Saturday morning where the game will be played.



With Barthelemy Boganda Stadium having been deemed unfit by CAF, CAR will host Ghana in Angola.



Otto Addo named a 25-man traveling squad for the game, leaving out Afriyie Barnieh and Augustine Okrah.



The team will hold their training session this evening before the game on Sunday.

The Black Stars opened their qualifying campaign with a home win against Madagascar at the Cape Coast Stadium on Wednesday.



Kudus Mohammed, Felix Afena-Gyan, and Osman Bukari were all on the scoresheet as Ghana picked up its first three points.



Otto Addo and his charges will be hoping to keep their perfect start intact against CAR.



Kick-off is at 13:00GMT.