2023 AFCON qualifiers: Central African Republic draw 1-1 with Ghana

Ghana remains top of Group E of the standings of the qualifiers for the 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament despite drawing 1-1 against Central African Republic on Sunday.

The Black Stars played against the Wild Beast in Luanda, Angola this afternoon to clear the second game of Group E in the qualifiers.



After dominating the early parts of the first half, Ghana deservedly took the lead through poster boy Mohammed Kudus in the 17th minute.



Despite controlling the game from there on, the Central African Republic managed to get back in the game before the break. A strike from Karl Namnganda in the 44th minute forced the game to end in a stalemate at full time.

Thankfully, the two points dropped by Ghana today change nothing on the Group E standings.



A draw between Madagascar and Angola means that the Black Stars remain top of the standings with four points after two matches.



