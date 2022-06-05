32
Menu
Sports

2023 AFCON qualifiers: Central African Republic draw 1-1 with Ghana

Video Archive
Sun, 5 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana remains top of Group E of the standings of the qualifiers for the 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament despite drawing 1-1 against Central African Republic on Sunday.

The Black Stars played against the Wild Beast in Luanda, Angola this afternoon to clear the second game of Group E in the qualifiers.

After dominating the early parts of the first half, Ghana deservedly took the lead through poster boy Mohammed Kudus in the 17th minute.

Despite controlling the game from there on, the Central African Republic managed to get back in the game before the break. A strike from Karl Namnganda in the 44th minute forced the game to end in a stalemate at full time.

Thankfully, the two points dropped by Ghana today change nothing on the Group E standings.

A draw between Madagascar and Angola means that the Black Stars remain top of the standings with four points after two matches.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Prof. Lydia Aziato is the first nurse to attain the position of Vice Chancellor
Mohammed Salisu is ready to play for Black Stars - Kurt Okraku confirms after latest meeting
SUVs, Saloon cars, Briefcases: List of things banned by the AFRC under JJ Rawlings in 1979
No teacher trainee has impregnated 24 students, headmistress, 4 teachers – GES debunks report
How Ken Agyapong went from ‘exiting’ Parliament to entering NPP presidential race
National Security Ministry warns of likely terrorist activity in North East, Upper East regions
The Ghanaian girl who presented a bouquet to Queen Elizabeth II in 1961
Malawi bans South African dancer who performs 'without pants'
I converted to Islam because of my girlfriend - Thomas Partey
'She wants me dead and gone' - Delay breaks down in tears
Related Articles: