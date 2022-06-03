0
2023 AFCON qualifiers: Hearts defender Denis Korsah earns late Black Stars call-up

FB IMG 1654184821862 Korsah becomes the third home-based player to be invited by Otto Addo

Fri, 3 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak defender Denis Korsah has received a late call-up to the Black Stars ahead of their second game against Central Africa Republic.

Ghana begun the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with an emphatic 3-0 win over Madagascar at the Cape Coast stadium on Wednesday night.

Goals from Mohammed Kudus, Felix Afena-Gyan and Osman Bukari in the second half gave the Black Stars a deserving victory.

Ahead of the trip to Central Africa this weekend, Dennis Korsah has been called to join the team to in order to deputize Baba Abdul Rahman at the left-back position since Gideon Mensah has been deployed to the center-back role.

Columbus Crew captain Jonathan Mensah is said to be unavailable for the Central Africa Republic game having being detected with pains in the legs and is due to visit the treatment room

The former Ebusua Dwarfs star will also travel with the team to Japan for the Kirin Cup.

