2023 AFCON qualifiers: Kotoko striker Franck Mbella omitted from Cameroon final squad

Franck Mbella Etouga Frank Mbella Etouga

Sat, 28 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko striker Franck Mbella Etouga has been left out of Cameroon's final squad by coach Rigobert Song for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next week.

The 20-year-old was initially included in 34-man squad of the Indomitable Lions ahead of their games against Kenya (cancelled) and Burundi but on Friday, the in-form striker was dropped from the final list.

He has been a key figure for Asante Kotoko, propelling them to the top of the league table in the ongoing 2021/22 campaign.

Etouga, who joined the club from AS Fortuna de Mfou is the current top goal scorer in the league with 19 goals in 29 games, breaking former striker and club legend Eric Bekoe's record.

The promising striker was a member of the Cameroon U-20 national team in 2020 and was named on the team’s squad list for the UNIFFAC U-20 Nations Cup which also serves as qualifiers for the 2021 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

He scored one goal in their 3–1 victory over Congo. Cameroon won the competition and qualified for the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

Mbella however missed out on the squad for the 2021 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

He is expected to be named in the Cameroon World Cup squad.

