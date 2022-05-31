0
2023 AFCON qualifiers: Madagascar goalkeeper Mathyas positive ahead of Ghana clash

Madagascar Goalkeeper, Mathyas Randriamamy Madagascar goalkeeper, Mathyas Randriamamy

Tue, 31 May 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Madagascar goalkeeper, Mathyas Randriamamy is optimistic about his team's chances ahead of their 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Ghana.

On Wednesday, June 1, 2922, the Black Stars will host Madagascar at Cape Coast Stadium, with Ghana heavily tipped to make a winning start to the qualification campaign.

Randriamamy, who is on the books of French champions Paris Saint-Germain, believes Madagascar can beat Ghana.

“We are looking for a good match,” he told reporters.

When asked if he is confident of defeating Ghana, he replied, “Yes, we can. I believe if we play well, we can win”

“Our goal is to qualify from the group and nothing else. We are here and we are going to play good for our fans” he added.

Madagascar after the Ghana game will take on Angola while the Black Stars play the Central African Republic.

