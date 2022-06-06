2023 AFCON qualifiers: Mohammed Kudus leads goal king chart in Group E

Mohammed Kudus

Ghana sensation Mohammed Kudus is currently top scorer of Group E in the qualifiers to the 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The Ajax forward started for the Black Stars in the opening match of the qualifiers last Wednesday when the national team hosted Madagascar at the Cape Coast Stadium.



In a game where the Black Stars cruised to a deserved 3-0 win, Mohammed Kudus netted the crucial opening goal at the start of the second half.



Today, the youngster started for Ghana again when the team played against the Central African Republic in the second Group E game.

Playing for his national team once again, the 21-year-old put up a fine performance and scored in the first half to help Ghana to draw 1-1 against the Central African Republic.



Now on two goals, Mohammed Kudus is the top scorer in Group E at the end of the first phase of the qualifiers for the 2023 AFCON.