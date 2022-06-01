2023 AFCON qualifiers: Why I invited only two local players - Otto Addo explains

Otto Addo

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has explained why he only invited two Ghana Premier League players for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Only two of the 33 players invited for the games against Madagascar and the Central African Republic are based in Ghana. Hearts of Oak attacker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, who has 10 league goals, and debutant Augustine Okrah, who has been excellent for Bechem United with 13 league goals.



According to Addo, he has been watching the league and these players impressed him, so he invited them and is willing to use them.



"I have been watching some games. The two players called made good impressions. It's important to see them live in training and in the end, once we're on the pitch, I don't care about who is local and who is not. The performance will decide," Addo said during a pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

Black Stars will face Madagascar at Cape Coast Stadium on Wednesday evening. The four-time African champions are expected to win to start their qualification campaign on a high note.



Four days later, they will face the Central African Republic in Angola.



They will then compete in a four-nation tournament against Japan, Chile, and Tunisia as part of their preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in November.