2
Menu
Sports

2023 Afcon qualifiers: Central African Republic to host Ghana behind closed doors

Black Stars 456789 The Black Stars of Ghana

Sun, 5 Jun 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Central African Republic will host Ghana in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers behind closed doors on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

In accordance with CAF directives, no fans will be admitted to the match, which will be played on a neutral ground.

The Wild Beasts will take on the Black Stars at the 40,000-seat Estádio da Cidadela in Luanda.

The game is being held in Angola because the Central African Republic lacks a CAF/FIFA-approved stadium to host international matches.

“We don’t have supporters here and tomorrow the stadium will be closed to the public. No supporters will be in so we will play behind closed doors.” Central African Republic team manager Willy Kongo told Ghanasportspage.com

Ghana's qualifying campaign began on Wednesday, June 1, with a 3-0 victory over Madagascar in Cape Coast, and the Black Stars will be favourites in Sunday's match.

Ghana travelled to Angola with a squad of 25 players, including three goalkeepers, seven defenders, six midfielders, and nine attackers.

The Wild Beast are coming off a 2-0 loss to their landlords, Angola, in the Group E opener, but they are confident of making history when they face the four-time African champions.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Prof. Lydia Aziato is the first nurse to attain the position of Vice Chancellor
Mohammed Salisu is ready to play for Black Stars - Kurt Okraku confirms after latest meeting
SUVs, Saloon cars, Briefcases: List of things banned by the AFRC under JJ Rawlings in 1979
No teacher trainee has impregnated 24 students, headmistress, 4 teachers – GES debunks report
How Ken Agyapong went from ‘exiting’ Parliament to entering NPP presidential race
National Security Ministry warns of likely terrorist activity in North East, Upper East regions
The Ghanaian girl who presented a bouquet to Queen Elizabeth II in 1961
Malawi bans South African dancer who performs 'without pants'
I converted to Islam because of my girlfriend - Thomas Partey
'She wants me dead and gone' - Delay breaks down in tears
Related Articles: