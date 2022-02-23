2023 Africa games: MoYS appoints Samson Deen as LOC member

File photo

Source: GNA

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS), has appointed the President of the National Paralympic Committee, Mr. Samson Deen to serve as a member of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 2023 African Games to be staged in Ghana.

Ghana after gaining rights to host the 13th edition of the African Games, has set up the Local Organising Committee to help in organising a successful continental Games.



A statement issued and signed by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Mustapha Ussif stated, “It is the expectation of the Ministry that you will accept the appointment to serve and to bring your wealth of experience, depth of knowledge and your professional acumen to bear on the work of the LOC for the successful organisation of the African Games, Ghana 2023.



“As you are no doubt aware, Ghana won the rights to host and organise the 13th African Games in 2023 at the 3rd Specialised Technical Committee for Youth, Culture and Sports (STC-YCS) Meeting in Algiers, Algeria on Thursday, October 25, 201.



This has necessitated the need to constitute a Local Organising Committee (LOC) to work on translating the successful Bid to hosting and organising a successful Africa Games, laying the foundation for the establishment of the University of Sport for Development as well as initiating the various actions required for setting up at the selected Co-Host Cities of Accra and Kumasi”.

The statement further explained that, the Ministry would be looking forward to a successful event.



Mr. Deen, who doubles as the President of Africa Paralympic Committee to respond to the appointment as soon as possible to work together with the LOC to reposition Ghana Sports globally.



The Ministry of Youth and Sports finally wished the newly appointed member of the LOC well in his assignment.