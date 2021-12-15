2023 African Games: Akufo-Addo to launch official logo, mascot and website on Thursday

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo will on Thursday, December 16, 2021 launch the official logo, mascot, and website of the 13th African Games – dubbed Accra 2023.

The event will take place at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.



Ghana were confirmed as host of the multi-sport event in October 2018. Since then, the Local Organising Committee headed by Executive Chairman Dr Kwaku Ofosu-Asare has been working feverishly around the clock to send a good signal about the country’s readiness to host the rest of the continent.



Meanwhile, some of the questions bothering on the minds of many Ghanaians as well as most citizens of the second largest continent in the world – Africa, are centred on information on the logo, mascot, and the website of the Pan African Games.

Well, that question is set to be answered on Thursday at 11 AM in Accra at the International Conference Center when the President of the land H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo graces the unveiling ceremony and does the honours of launching the logo, the mascot, and the website of the games.



Hon. Mustapha Ussif, the Minister of Youth and Sports, as well as Parliament’s Select Committee on Sports, will all grace the event on Thursday.



The 13th African Games is expected to bring together 54 countries, 25 sporting disciplines, and 16,000 sportsmen.