2023 African Games: Ghana will host one of the best ever tournaments - Sports Minister

Sports Minister inaugurates sub-committees for 2023 African Games

Mustapha Ussif said plans are underway to build world-class facilities



Ghana beats Egypt and Nigeria to win to the bid to host the Games



Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has said that Ghana will organize one of the best tournaments that Africa has ever seen in the 2023 Africa Games.



Ghana won the rights to host the Africa Games for the first time in history after beating Nigeria, Burkina Faso, and Egypt in the bidding process in 2018.



The 13th edition of the games will be held in three cities namely Accra, Kumasi, and Cape Coast in 2023.



Concerns have been raised about Ghana’s preparation for the event as the country is yet to build any of the facilities needed to host the tournament despite winning the hosting rights three years ago.

The government cut sod for the construction of a 50,000-seat stadium for the 2023 African Games at Borteyman in the Greater Accra Region but nothing has been done despite the announcement to start the construction in 2020.



But speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the sub-communities for the Local Organizing Committee (LOC), Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif said they are building world-class facilities to host the Games.



He, therefore, assured Ghanaians that Ghana will be ready to host the rest of Africa for the Games in 2023.



“We have put in place the necessary measures to build the best facilities for the 2023 Africa Game so there shouldn’t be any doubt in any Ghanaian or a non- Ghanaian that w can’t host the event o0f we will won’t be ready to host the event in 2023. We are going to host a very successful event and one of the best that Africa has seen in 2023 with the help of God.”







