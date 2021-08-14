2023 African Games: LOC mourns with family of late Jones Abu Alhassan

Jones Abu Alhassan passed on Tuesday

The Local Organising Committee of the 2023 African Games has extended its message of condolences to the family of the late Ghanaian football administrator Jones Abu Alhassan who died on Tuesday.

Alhassan, a former manager of Ghana football legend Abedi Pele and CEO of Tamale City FC, took his last breath on Tuesday after battling with a short illness.



With news of the passing of the administrator hitting Ghana football hard the body in charge of providing oversight, support and advice to the organisation of the biggest African sporting event has commiserated with the family of the late administrator.

Below is a letter sighted by the chairman of the LOC



